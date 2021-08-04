Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 316,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,466. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

