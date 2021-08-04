Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 3,875,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,074. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

