Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.070-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.07-8.20 EPS.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.71. 198,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.86.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

