Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Down 2.9%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.85 and last traded at $187.85. 11,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,595,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

