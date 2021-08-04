Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 78.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $84.03.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

