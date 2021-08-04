Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,039 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.12% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:CHIR opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

