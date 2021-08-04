GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $657,721.24 and $9,787.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,806.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.55 or 0.06806819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.01376039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00360489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00129628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.72 or 0.00597193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00353417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00299795 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

