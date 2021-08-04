Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $109.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.40.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.76. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

