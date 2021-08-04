Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $14,153,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globe Life by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

