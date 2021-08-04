Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith W. Pfeil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

