Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $285.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

