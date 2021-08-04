Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

