Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 918 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $273.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $273.17.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

