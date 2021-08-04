Gold Poker Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $10,048.72 and $7.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00101398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00144555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,037.75 or 0.99568458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.22 or 0.00848691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

