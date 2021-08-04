Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.76. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gold Resource by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.