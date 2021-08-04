Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 83,591 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

NYSE CRC opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in California Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.