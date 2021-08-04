Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

