Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of The Lovesac worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

