Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 217,348 Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 217,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000.

Shares of GBRGU opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

