Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

