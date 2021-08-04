Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 158.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Vera Bradley worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,729 shares of company stock worth $4,627,209 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

VRA stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.