Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

NYSE VVI opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $918.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

