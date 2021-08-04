Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

