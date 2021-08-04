Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSFE. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.