Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,806,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

SNR stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

