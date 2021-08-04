Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.