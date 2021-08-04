Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 107,724 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 218.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 107,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 2.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

