Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,167 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

