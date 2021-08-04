GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 325.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,518,938 shares valued at $53,841,143. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

GDRX stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

