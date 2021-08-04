Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) to Issue Dividend of $1.63 on August 23rd

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

GSHD stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 235,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,474. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 336.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,720 shares of company stock valued at $60,393,883 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

