Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,639. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $437,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,141,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,299,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,966,200 shares of company stock worth $1,278,649. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.