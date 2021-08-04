Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,639. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
