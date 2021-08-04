Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Gray Television worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.