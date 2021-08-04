Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 64.92%.

GECC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

