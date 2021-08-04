Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

