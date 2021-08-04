Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Up to $52.03

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.03, but opened at $54.00. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $720.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

