Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

