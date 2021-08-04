Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $651,000 Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $740.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

