Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $693,000 Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Caleres worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

