Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $740.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

