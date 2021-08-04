Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,791 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $873.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.