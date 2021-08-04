Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $814.55 million, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

