Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

GRBK traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 942,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,294. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

