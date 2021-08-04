Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Head-To-Head Review

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.98 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.83 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -4.42

Caladrius Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caladrius Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 802.26%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 57.16%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -43.31% -40.14% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences beats Greenbrook TMS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

