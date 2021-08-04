GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.