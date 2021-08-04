Groupe Bruxelles Lambert’s (GBLBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

