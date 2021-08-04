Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OMAB opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

