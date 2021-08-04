Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,390 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,053,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TV opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

