Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of GH stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,238. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
