Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GH stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,238. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,642,090 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

