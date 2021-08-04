Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE:GOF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,147. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
