HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 19.5% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $60.59 million and $21.72 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00099457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00142147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.60 or 1.00221032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00850713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

